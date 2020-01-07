There are going to be heated discussions all week in the final rankings meetings for the 2020 class, but one that could stand out more than others is what to do at quarterback.

Currently, Clemson signee D.J. Uiagalelei is ranked second nationally and he had a strong showing during the All-American Bowl week. He had a game-high in passing yards and he’s a 6-foot-5, 245-pound standout with a huge arm and special abilities.

Sitting third in the rankings is Alabama signee Bryce Young, who also had a terrific week at the All-American Bowl, especially in the game, where he threw two first-quarter touchdowns, including a 75-yard strike on the first play of the game.

After dominating the first quarter, the West coaches dialed Young back a lot for the rest of the game or he could have had even bigger numbers. Young threw only nine passes all game; Uiagalelei had 25 pass attempts.

The other debate that’s going to happen throughout the rankings week is whether there are any other five-star quarterbacks in this class.

The top contender is Tennessee signee Harrison Bailey, who completed nearly 70 percent of his passes in his senior season for 4,674 yards with 50 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for three scores. However, Bailey did not participate in the All-American Bowl week because of injury.

The only other five-star quarterback candidate heading into the all-star games was possibly Ohio State signee CJ Stroud. However, it’s probable that he didn’t do enough during the week to warrant another major bump in the rankings after moving up to No. 41 the last time around.