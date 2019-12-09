Ask Farrell: How does Korey Foreman compare to past No. 1 DEs?
There has not been a defensive end at the top of the Rivals rankings since the 2015 class when Byron Cowart was No. 1 overall although there have been defensive tackles in Rashan Gary in 2016 and now Bryan Bresee in the 2020 class.
That streak could end in the 2021 group as Corona (Calif.) Centennial’s Korey Foreman commandeered the top spot in the last rankings cycle and he remains No. 1 overall after his junior season wrapped up.
At 6-foot-5 and 263 pounds, Foreman already has the physical build of an elite defensive end with tremendous speed off the edge and power when needed to stun offensive tackles. Even against elite high school competition, there are few offensive lines who can handle Foreman’s ability and it’s shocking that he still has another full season of high school ball left.
When he was a sophomore, Foreman was teamed up with USC defensive end Drake Jackson on Corona Centennial’s defensive line and both absolutely dominated on almost every play.
Foreman’s numbers are not off-the-charts, but offenses scheme to stay away from him as much as possible because he’s regularly in the backfield causing problems. With Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, USC and many others in pursuit, Foreman has everything going for him in terms of picking a school where he could be a contributor early on.
The five-star has drawn some early comparisons to Chase Young - and those are some heady expectations since Young has an argument to win the Heisman Trophy this season as arguably the most-dominant player in college football.
Here is a list of the top-ranked defensive ends in each Rivals recruiting class dating back to 2002: Jordan Burch, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Xavier Thomas, Josh Kaindoh, Jeffery Simmons, Byron Cowart, Da’Shawn Hand, Robert Nkemdiche, Jonathan Bullard, Jadeveon Clowney, Ronald Powell, Devon Kennard, DaQuan Bowers, Carlos Dunlap, Robert Rose, Melvin Alaeze, Brandon Miller, Joe Cohen and Kai Parham.
FARRELL'S TAKE
We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell to compare Foreman to some former No. 1 defensive ends throughout the Rivals era and to offer his thoughts on just how dominant Foreman could be at the next level.
“Foreman reminds me the most of Chase Young to be honest. Young wasn’t a No. 1 overall prospect but he clearly has played like one and Foreman has the same upside. Foreman doesn’t have the same motor or natural strength that we’ve seen from Young but he has that potential if he flips the switch. He’s bigger than Cowart and Powell and not as big as Nkemdiche or Bresee but he’s naturally more athletic than any of the four and has great balance. He could be as good as he wants to be and dominate college football as Young has. His ceiling is that high.”