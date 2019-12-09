There has not been a defensive end at the top of the Rivals rankings since the 2015 class when Byron Cowart was No. 1 overall although there have been defensive tackles in Rashan Gary in 2016 and now Bryan Bresee in the 2020 class.

That streak could end in the 2021 group as Corona (Calif.) Centennial’s Korey Foreman commandeered the top spot in the last rankings cycle and he remains No. 1 overall after his junior season wrapped up.

At 6-foot-5 and 263 pounds, Foreman already has the physical build of an elite defensive end with tremendous speed off the edge and power when needed to stun offensive tackles. Even against elite high school competition, there are few offensive lines who can handle Foreman’s ability and it’s shocking that he still has another full season of high school ball left.

When he was a sophomore, Foreman was teamed up with USC defensive end Drake Jackson on Corona Centennial’s defensive line and both absolutely dominated on almost every play.