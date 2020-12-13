CaliforniaPreps - Arizona commits react to Kevin Sumlin's dismissal

Arizona fired coach Kevin Sumlin following the Wildcats’ 70-7 loss to Arizona State on Friday. With the early signing period starting on Wednesday, here are comments from some of Arizona’s commitments heading into the coaching search:

“No comment on him leaving. Focusing on my season right now.”

“I don’t know why coach Sumlin got fired. But I’m hard committed to U of A and I’ll be signing this Wednesday and I hope the next coach that gets the job is ready to win some big games because the class of 2021 U of A committed are ready to ball.”

“No comment as of right now.”

“I’m still signing with Arizona.”

“I have no questions and I’m 103 percent committed.”

“Whatever happens in the near future, my commitment stands, and I’m looking forward to signing with Arizona on Wednesday.”

“It’s definitely a bummer that he got let go. I had a great relationship with the Arizona staff and I hope it doesn’t affect them. Although, I am excited to see what another coach might have to offer for the program. As far as my commitment goes I’m 100 percent a Wildcat and will always be.”

“As of now, I’m still committed to Arizona and who knows what will happen but I see this as an even greater opportunity for me to start as a true freshman like it’s always been planned.”

“I’m still hard committed to Arizona and planning on signing on Wednesday.”

“I’m still a hard commit to Arizona and I’ll be signing in February.”

“I’m signing on Wednesday.”