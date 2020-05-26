News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-26 12:04:10 -0500') }} football Edit

All the latest on five-star DE Korey Foreman

Korey Foreman
Korey Foreman
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

Earlier this month, I asked five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith if the rumors he and Korey Foreman wanted to play together in college were true or just overblown social media hype and the Houma...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}