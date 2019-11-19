The decade is coming to an end and the years from 2010-2019 were loaded with talent. Here’s our all-decade team on offense and defense based on how they looked coming out of high school.

QB – Trevor Lawrence -- No question about who the leader of the offense would be, it’s Lawrence the best quarterback prospect in Rivals.com history.

RB – Najee Harris – Harris was the rare prospect who landed No. 1 overall in our rankings and could hurt you running or catching the ball.

RB -- Leonard Fournette – There were other running backs in different years ranked slightly higher, but Fournette would have been ahead of them all. His combination of size and speed was rare.

WR – Dorial Green-Beckham – He was billed as the next Calvin Johnson. It didn’t pan out that way but he was a remarkable talent coming out of high school.

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown – St. Brown wasn’t the tallest receiver, but he gained separation so easily and caught everything. He simply dominated.

WR – Kyle Prater – Not sure what happened here with Prater, who never panned out because he was just amazing out of high school. He was tall, fast and had good hands.

TE – OJ Howard – Howard was once ranked in our national Top 5 which is amazing and he was simply a dominant and freaky talent at his position.

OT – DJ Humphries – Humphries checked in at No. 2 overall, the highest an offensive lineman has ever been rated at Rivals.com, and was simply a can’t-miss.

OT – Cyrus Kouandjio – Kouandjio was so lean and athletic coming out of high school that he could have been a tight end, and an elite one, if he wanted to.

OG – Wyatt Davis – Davis was just a road grader and the rare consistently physical interior lineman from California.

OG – Jamaree Salyer – It’s puzzling why Salyer hasn’t cracked the starting lineup consistently at Georgia because he was so dominant at the high school level.

OC – Clay Webb – The only center to be a five star in Rivals.com history, Webb got better and better each time we saw him.