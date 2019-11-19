All-Decade: Rivals first-team offense and defense
The decade is coming to an end and the years from 2010-2019 were loaded with talent. Here’s our all-decade team on offense and defense based on how they looked coming out of high school.
OFFENSE
QB – Trevor Lawrence -- No question about who the leader of the offense would be, it’s Lawrence the best quarterback prospect in Rivals.com history.
RB – Najee Harris – Harris was the rare prospect who landed No. 1 overall in our rankings and could hurt you running or catching the ball.
RB -- Leonard Fournette – There were other running backs in different years ranked slightly higher, but Fournette would have been ahead of them all. His combination of size and speed was rare.
WR – Dorial Green-Beckham – He was billed as the next Calvin Johnson. It didn’t pan out that way but he was a remarkable talent coming out of high school.
WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown – St. Brown wasn’t the tallest receiver, but he gained separation so easily and caught everything. He simply dominated.
WR – Kyle Prater – Not sure what happened here with Prater, who never panned out because he was just amazing out of high school. He was tall, fast and had good hands.
TE – OJ Howard – Howard was once ranked in our national Top 5 which is amazing and he was simply a dominant and freaky talent at his position.
OT – DJ Humphries – Humphries checked in at No. 2 overall, the highest an offensive lineman has ever been rated at Rivals.com, and was simply a can’t-miss.
OT – Cyrus Kouandjio – Kouandjio was so lean and athletic coming out of high school that he could have been a tight end, and an elite one, if he wanted to.
OG – Wyatt Davis – Davis was just a road grader and the rare consistently physical interior lineman from California.
OG – Jamaree Salyer – It’s puzzling why Salyer hasn’t cracked the starting lineup consistently at Georgia because he was so dominant at the high school level.
OC – Clay Webb – The only center to be a five star in Rivals.com history, Webb got better and better each time we saw him.
DEFENSE
DE – Jadeveon Clowney – The best player in Rivals.com history, enough said.
DE – Robert Nkemdiche – Billed as the best prospect since Clowney, he was a monster in high school who won battles with strength and quickness.
DT – Rashan Gary – The best defensive tackle in Rivals.com history? Yup and he could have easily been a defensive end out of high school.
DT – Dexter Lawrence – How good was Lawrence? He was only No. 2 because Gary was in the same year and a better pass rusher. Both ended up as first rounders.
LB – Curtis Grant – Simply put, Grant was a guided missile out of high school so his pedestrian career at Ohio State is a head scratcher.
LB – Nolan Smith – Smith is one of the more recent prospects to make this list and was a nasty pass rusher who projected as a hybrid at the next level.
LB – Jaylon Smith – Smith was the best linebacker I’ve scouted when it comes to pass coverage.
CB – Derek Stingley Jr. – The only cornerback to ever be rated No. 1 overall in Rivals.com history has an amazing future ahead of him.
CB – Jabrill Peppers – Peppers ended up as a safety in college and beyond but he was an amazing lock down corner in high school and could have been an elite running back as well.
S – Shaq Thompson – Thompson grew into a linebacker eventually but in high school he was a hard hitting and lethal safety.
S – Derwin James – The best safety I’ve ever scouted had a relentless motor.
ATH – Adoree Jackson – There have been some amazing players ranked as athlete in the last decade but none more special on defense, offense and special teams than Jackson.