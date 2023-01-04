SAN ANTONIO — Two days of practices have passed in San Antonio at the All-American Bowl, and questions about the dozens of highly ranked prospects are beginning to arise. With some expected - and unexpected - performances ongoing this week, here are some rankings questions that have arisen through the first 48 hours. MORE FROM THE ALL-AMERICAN BOWL: Gorney's Three-Point Stance | East takeaways from day one practice | West takeaways from day one

IS RUEBEN OWENS II A FIVE-STAR PROSPECT?

El Campo (Texas) running back Rueben Owens II came into the All-American Bowl week as the highest-ranked four-star prospect in the country, and his performance through two days has the Texas A&M signee well on his way to picking up that coveted fifth star. The debate all cycle has been centered around whether a running back can be a five-star prospect given the recent decline in first-round relevance at the position, but Owens is proving that he is worthy of having that rare high honor. He has been that good in both the run game and receiving game in the first two days of practice.

*****

WHICH OF THE DEFENSIVE LINEMEN DESERVE THE BIGGEST BOOST?

It's been a strong week thus far for both defensive line groups, and while some are backing up rankings that are proving true some could see rises above where they currently sit. Eufaula (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Yhonzae Pierre has been active in getting into the backfield and by batting down passes off the edge through two days. The Alabama signee already sits at No. 50, and it would be tough to move him too high given that he still needs to fill out physically, but a slight bump could be warranted. Norman (Okla.) Community Christian four-star defensive line Bai Jobe has been one of the more impressive pass rushers as well this weekend as he has displayed an improved physical skill set that has combined well with his already fun athletic profile. Jobe uses a combination of moves to escape opposing linemen, and the high uptick in competition from Oklahoma private school ball has not fazed the Senegal native to this point.

*****

WHICH PROSPECT(S) COULD JUMP INTO THE RIVALS250?

North Mesquite (Texas) four-star wide receiver Cordale Russell could see a big jump into the Rivals250 after consistent strong performances this week. The big-bodied pass catcher holds the moniker of "Baby T.O." and it's easy to see why with the TCU signee's physical presence and body control downfield. The same could be said for North Crowley (Texas) three-star tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton, who is arguably the most physically impressive prospect in attendance this week. At 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, the LSU signee is fluid with his athleticism, and he does not take sacrifice physicality in one-on-one situations. Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook four-star cornerback Tyler Scott has been one of the stickier defensive backs for Team East, and it could be good enough to push him over the edge into the Rivals250 territory from his current low four-star status. His length and recover ability has him showing off his skills through the first two days. Downey (Calif.) four-star quarterback Aidan Chiles is coming off a strong senior season and he is proving to be one of the top quarterbacks in attendance this week. The Oregon State signee has matched up well alongside five-star Dante Moore and has been more consistent than the other signal-callers in attendance with his accuracy downfield and ability to move outside of the pocket. Chiles already saw a recent big bump, but a big performance with his arm and legs this week could push him into Rivals250 consideration.

*****

IS KADYN PROCTOR STILL THE TOP OFFENSIVE LINEMAN IN THE COUNTRY?

Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor has dominated competition through two days as the Alabama signee is the only five-star offensive lineman in attendance this week in San Antonio. Proctor possesses a 6-foot-8, 335-pound frame that looks true and holds well. He pairs that impressive physical profile with strength up front both with his initial punch and his well-built lower half. If Proctor can continue his strong week there shouldn't be any reason he won't hold on to the top offensive lineman honor in the final rankings update.

*****

WHO IS THE BETTER OHIO STATE WIDE RECEIVER SIGNEE?