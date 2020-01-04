SAN ANTONIO - The All-American Bowl was held Saturday after an extensive week of practice and interviews. Here are some quick takes coming out of the game.

*****

Bryce Young threw two first-quarter touchdowns and if he stayed in the game the Alabama signee would have dissected the East offense all afternoon. The recently-crowned five-star quarterback is so special in the pocket, he’s a phenomenal decision-maker who processes things so quickly and he should be perfect in the Crimson Tide offense. There is no quarterback in this class who can smoothly orchestrate an offense like Young, he’s nearly flawless in everything he does and he could be a fantastic replacement when Tua Tagovailoa leaves for the NFL. The debate over the best quarterback in this class will continue into the final rankings meetings this upcoming week. D.J. Uiagalelei did not play as well as Young in the All-American Bowl but he still has phenomenal size, a tremendous arm and he had a strong performance as well. During the week, the Clemson signee did everything to secure his No. 2 ranking but there will be some back-and-forth on which quarterback should be higher. Both Young and Uiagalalei have special ability. Noah Sewell is a freak of nature - and that’s a complete compliment. The five-star linebacker checked in at 266 pounds but he runs like he’s 40 pounds lighter, he is a playmaker all over the field and he looked awesome all week. The Oregon signee had an interception in the game, he successfully executed on a fake punt and he can track sideline-to-sideline without a problem. Uiagalelei burned him on one play but that was his only miscue. Now the question becomes whether Sewell is the best inside linebacker in the class. Five-star Justin Flowe was supposed to be in San Antonio, too, this week but never showed. That will be a discussion topic in the coming days.

Dwight McGlothern (Rivals.com)

What a week for Dwight McGlothern. He said at Media Day that LSU was getting more involved in his recruitment but he wasn’t certain he could commit at that point. By Saturday, he was locked up to the Tigers, his dream school, and he also had two interceptions in the game including a pick-six. There is tremendous defensive back depth always at LSU but McGlothern has tremendous length and obvious playmaking ability. He proved it on Saturday. It was surprising that there were no in-game commitment surprises. This is not us tooting our own horns but almost every year, one player or another tells people something all week or has a last-second change-of-heart when it comes to picking their school but things moved smoothly through the commitments this year. Four-star Lavon Bunkley-Shelton said Arizona State was not in it at media day but it was clear the Sun Devils were still the team to beat. Otherwise, all went as expected. I loved what I saw all week from North Carolina signee Joshua Downs and USC commit Gary Bryant, two of the fastest and most elusive players at the game. Both had big performances during the game and that’s not surprising since defensive backs cannot keep up with either one. Downs should be a favorite target for Sam Howell in Chapel Hill and Bryant could see early playing time with the Trojans because he’s perfect in USC’s offense under coordinator Graham Harrell.