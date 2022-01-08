 CaliforniaPreps - All-American Bowl Announcement Guide: 10 stars set to announce
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-08 12:12:08 -0600') }} football

All-American Bowl Announcement Guide: 10 stars set to announce

Woody Wommack • Rivals.com
Social Media Director
@rivalswoody

SAN ANTONIO - Most of the nation's prospects may have signed during the Early Signing Period, but that doesn't mean there still aren't some very big fish still available. Another batch of those prospects will come off the board Saturday when they announce their commitments live on NBC during the All-American Bowl. Here is the order in which the 10 prospects will announce during the game.

Pre-Game (1 ET)

The Finalists: Clemson, LSU, Florida

The Choice: Florida

Our take: Sam Spiegelman's analysis

FIRST QUARTER

The Finalists: USC, UCLA

The Choice: USC

Our take: Adam Gorney's analysis

The Finalists: Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Ohio State

The Choice: Georgia

Our take: Adam Gorney's analysis

SECOND QUARTER

The Finalists: Kentucky, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Tennessee

The Choice: Ole Miss

Our take: Sam Spiegelman's analysis

The Finalists: Louisville, Arizona, UCLA

The Choice: Arizona

Our take: Adam Gorney's analysis

The Finalists: Vanderbilt, Florida State

The Choice: Vanderbilt

Our take: Sam Spiegelman's analysis

THIRD QUARTER

The Finalists: Colorado, Maryland, Penn State, Texas, USC

The Choice: Texas

Our take: Adam Gorney's analysis

The Finalists: Notre Dame, UCLA, Ohio State

The Choice: Ohio State

Our take: Adam Gorney's analysis

FOURTH QUARTER

The Finalists: Miami, Oregon, Arizona State, USC

The Choice: Miami

Our take: Adam Gorney's analysis

The Finalists: Miami, Oregon, Florida State, USC, Jackson State

The Choice: Jackson State


