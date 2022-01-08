All-American Bowl Announcement Guide: 10 stars set to announce
SAN ANTONIO - Most of the nation's prospects may have signed during the Early Signing Period, but that doesn't mean there still aren't some very big fish still available. Another batch of those prospects will come off the board Saturday when they announce their commitments live on NBC during the All-American Bowl. Here is the order in which the 10 prospects will announce during the game.
Pre-Game (1 ET)
The Finalists: Clemson, LSU, Florida
The Choice: Florida
FIRST QUARTER
The Choice: USC
The Finalists: Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Ohio State
The Choice: Georgia
SECOND QUARTER
The Finalists: Kentucky, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Tennessee
The Choice: Ole Miss
The Finalists: Louisville, Arizona, UCLA
The Choice: Arizona
The Finalists: Vanderbilt, Florida State
The Choice: Vanderbilt
THIRD QUARTER
The Finalists: Colorado, Maryland, Penn State, Texas, USC
The Choice: Texas
The Finalists: Notre Dame, UCLA, Ohio State
The Choice: Ohio State
FOURTH QUARTER
The Finalists: Miami, Oregon, Arizona State, USC
The Choice: Miami
The Finalists: Miami, Oregon, Florida State, USC, Jackson State
The Choice: Jackson State