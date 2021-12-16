After signing day: Where top 10 remaining prospects stand

The five-star cornerback from Houston North Shore decided to hold off on making an announcement to start the Early Signing Period and is expected to sign during a private ceremony on Saturday. Texas A&M is believed to have the edge but Texas and LSU are still in the hunt.

*****

Another five-star cornerback, Jackson narrowed his list to Alabama and USC in recent weeks and after multiple trips to meet with new Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his staff it’s believed the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout is leaning back toward USC, where he was once committed. Following his visit to Alabama, it looked like the Crimson Tide had him locked up, but once USC hired Riley and Jackson visited multiple times things have changed.

*****

The five-star offensive lineman narrowed his choices to Texas and Oklahoma on Wednesday opting to break out a top two instead of signing. The Longhorns are believed to be the heavy favorite for the Arlington (Texas) Bowie standout, but it looks like he’s going to give the Sooners another round of consideration now that coach Brent Venables has landed the job.

*****

Texas A&M is still believed to be the strong favorite for the five-star linebacker from Cypress (Texas) Cypress Park, and it could be only a matter of time until he joins this loaded Aggies class, especially on defense. But Perkins’ dream school growing up was LSU and he’s admitted that every time he went to see family in Louisiana and drove through Baton Rouge he thought about playing for the Tigers. Texas is also in his top three.

*****

The former LSU commit is still very high on the Tigers and he could end up re-committing there, but Texas A&M is making a serious run at the five-star safety and there could be some traction there as well. It would not be a complete surprise to see Mathews also take other visits as he waits to make his commitment.

*****

Texas A&M is believed to have the edge over Georgia and Miami, but it might get closer as the four-star defensive end from Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace waits until February to make his decision. The Bulldogs aren’t giving up and new Miami coach Mario Cristobal could turn up the heat even more, so things are definitely going to get more interesting.

*****

The four-star offensive lineman from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco is leaning toward Georgia over Alabama, Texas and Ohio State in the final weeks before he announces at the All-American Bowl. In the final days before the Early Signing Period, it was a battle between the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs that was playing out. It’s believed Georgia could still hold the edge in his recruitment.

******

After being committed to Notre Dame since early August, Williams backed off his pledge a few days ago and USC has significantly ramped up its recruitment. The Irish are still being considered, along with UCLA and potentially others, but it looks like the Trojans now hold the significant edge for the four-star receiver from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei.

*****

There are still a lot of moving pieces in Conerly’s recruitment, which makes things even more interesting heading into the holidays. Michigan left a huge impression on him when the four-star offensive tackle from Seattle Rainier Beach visited this fall. But he’s also learning about new coaching staffs, especially at Washington and Oregon, and he could give USC a look, and even others will be involved.

*****