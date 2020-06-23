CaliforniaPreps - ACC Spotlight: Three-stars to watch

Five- and four-stars are written about all the time, but there are plenty of three-star prospects that have committed to programs across the country that could make an early impact. Here is a look at some across the ACC.

WR Myles Aston, Pitt

Recruiting: Pitt won out over Maryland, Ole Miss, Virginia and Virginia Tech for Alston, who had a great relationship with position coach Chris Beatty. The Panthers currently have four commits from the state of Virginia. Farrell’s take: Alston is a smooth slot receiver with speed and another key get for Pitt and Beatty from Hampton Roads/Virginia Beach. I could have picked any of their commits from Virginia as it’s been an important state for Pitt this year. But Alston can play inside or outside.

*****

QB Tahjamell Bullock, Virginia Tech

Recruiting: After the decommitment of quarterback Dematrius Davis, Virginia Tech turned its focus even more to Bullock, who ended up taking an informal visit to the Virginia Tech campus, walked around but couldn’t meet with the coaches and decided it was the right fit. He committed in mid-June. Bullock is one of two New Jersey players in Virginia Tech’s class. Farrell’s take: Bullock is a key get for the Hokies from a very competitive league in New Jersey. He’s tall, can move around and his ceiling is very high. He may not be as college-ready as Davis but he could be as good long term.

*****

LB Jodan Eubanks, Florida State

Recruiting: Eubanks dropped a top six of Florida State, Arkansas, Michigan State, Pitt, Colorado and Arizona and said he was in no rush to make a commitment, only to make a pledge to the Seminoles days later. Texas is fertile recruiting territory for every program, Florida State has had success there before and the ‘Noles are back in the Lone Star State again this cycle. Farrell’s take: Eubanks is a versatile prospect who could play as a big safety or a linebacker. Mike Norvell will recruit all over the place for the ‘Noles and landing a Lone Star State kid could help open that up a bit.

*****

WR JJ Jones, North Carolina

Recruiting: In late May, Jones committed to North Carolina over Georgia and South Carolina. He had 35 offers but said after his first visit to North Carolina he pretty much knew it was the right spot. The Tar Heels have 16 total commitments and all of them are in-state prospects except Jones and Eli Sutton out of Tennessee. Farrell’s take: Jones is a big receiver and a nice get for the Tar Heels from South Carolina, which is an important recruiting area. They beat out the Gamecocks for the Myrtle Beach standout and he’s going to be a key red zone player for Mack Brown's program.

*****

QB Santino Marucci, Wake Forest

Recruiting: In January, Marucci picked Wake Forest over Nebraska and Kentucky, citing the excellent mix of academics and athletics that the Demon Deacons can offer. Marucci is the program's only commit from the state of Florida but 12 of Wake's 15 pledges are from outside North Carolina. Farrell’s take: Marucci isn’t the tallest quarterback, but he can sling it and he can run as well, so he’s a valuable dual threat. He also hails from Florida, which is always a good thing for Wake as the Deacons spot recruit the state very well.

*****

QB Aaron McLaughlin, NC State

Recruiting: An early Auburn commitment, McLaughlin backed off that pledge and NC State immediately jumped high on his list. Arkansas, Arizona, Louisville and Miami were also involved in his recruitment. He’s the only prospect from Georgia in NC State’s recruiting class, which is heavy with in-state players. Farrell’s take: McLaughlin is a huge quarterback with a big arm and a key get from Georgia for the Wolfpack. He had some nice offers and will help continue efforts in Georgia for NC State.

*****

DL Neto Okpala, Boston College

Recruiting: Okpala started talking to Boston College in mid-April and by June 1 he was committed to the Eagles despite never visiting the program. He said Liberty, Army, Navy, Air Force, Coastal Carolina and others were recruiting him the hardest. Okpala is one of two players from Georgia on Boston College’s commit list. Farrell’s take: Okpala is raw but has good upside and is an athletic kid. BC wants to recruit the Southeast more effectively and landing players like Okpala from Loganville will help.

*****

QB Chayden Peery, Georgia Tech

Recruiting: In late May, Peery committed to Georgia Tech without visiting the campus but his father is in the Atlanta area often and the three-star quarterback had developed a great relationship with the coaching staff. Louisville was also high on the list along with many others. Peery is the only California recruit on the Yellow Jackets’ commit list and most of the class is made up of regional prospects. Farrell’s take: A solid quarterback commitment from California, Peery is a nice national get for Georgia Tech. He’s a thick kid who can tuck and run when needed but is more of a pocket passer that fits the new offense.

*****

DB Kani Walker, Louisville

Recruiting: An early Boston College commitment, Walker backed off that pledge and a few weeks later he picked Louisville over Arkansas, Maryland, NC State and others. There are three prospects from the state of Georgia on Louisville’s commit list as the Cardinals have targeted top recruits in the Southeast. Farrell’s take: Walker is a big, athletic safety who can fly to the football and likes to hit. He’s from Georgia and Louisville has targeted that area quite a bit of late.

*****

LB West Weeks, Virginia