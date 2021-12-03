A breakdown of four-star OL Earnest Greene's top four
Earnest Greene has announced a top four of Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas but two teams could have an edge right now - and they will be meeting Saturday in the SEC Championship Game.The fou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news