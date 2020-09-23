CaliforniaPreps - 2022 QB high on Utah, Michigan State

Jayden Denegal won’t play his junior season until the spring. And while that has slowed his recruitment a bit, the class-of-2022 quarterback still has plenty of offers and a couple schools at the top of list. Below, Denegal discusses where things stand as they relate to his impending college choice.





ON THE SCHOOLS THAT CURRENTLY LEAD HIS RECRUITMENT

“Michigan State and Utah are really standing out right now. Those are the major ones standing out.”





ON UTAH

“One of the really big things about Utah is that my brother [Dakarai Tucker] went there. He plays basketball. Plus, I’m familiar with it. I’ve been there. I definitely like Utah a lot.”





ON UTAH’S CAMPUS

It’s really nice. Everything was nice. The way the fans are all about the football team and sports and all that was cool to see. I really like the fans





ON MICHIGAN STATE

I haven’t been up there yet but I hear really good things and it looks like I’ll like it. I want to go.





ON THE PITCH FROM THE SPARTANS

We talk a lot and they keep telling me they definitely want me to come up and visit whenever that’s allowed, and I really want to go see it. So we’ll see what happens with that.





ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

Notre Dame is telling me they definitely want me to come out when the dead period ends, and I really want to do that. We’ll see what happens with them but they’re pretty interested I think.





ON HIS STYLE OF PLAY

I have a big arm. I think that’s the big thing for me. I stay in the pocket and that’s my game. I can move, but I’m a pro-style passer.











