2021 wing Josh O'Garro seeing high major interest
LE VERNE, Calif. - Junior wing Josh O'Garro only holds one division I offer from Southern Utah but that will be changing in the coming months thanks to his 6-foot-5 frame, his touch around the rim and his ability to knock down open jumpers extended out to the three-point-line.
O'Garro plays high school ball for Santa Clarita Christian School outside of Los Angeles and is taking the recruitment process as it comes while remaining focused on his game. “I’ve been working on my shooting a lot lately. Just being able to hit open jumpers,” O'Garro told Rivals.com. “I know it’s a shooters game right now in college and in the pros so that’s just been a main focus for me.”
O'Garro has averaged 16 points per game the past four games with a tournament high of 24 points in a 75-62 win over Washington Prep December 30 during the Classic at Damien.
The junior guard isn’t completely unknown to the college scene. Schools like Michigan, USC, Stanford and Wisconsin have been in touch and are showing interest. USC head coach Andy Enfield took in a couple of O'Garro's games last week. Other programs like Colorado State, San Diego State and Yale have been in contact too. “At the next level I’m just looking for a team that has a high-tempo offense and likes to the push the ball since that’s the type of playing style I like to play,” O'Garro said.
When asked about schools he wants to see and possible visits, O'Garro shrugged his shoulders with a smile and said, “I want to get to all of them if I can. As many schools as possible. I know what a blessing it is to just even play basketball at the next level so I’m enjoying the process and appreciate all all the schools that are getting in contact,” O'Garro added.
O'Garro will play for the non shoe company AAU team BTI this spring and summer. Right now his recruitment is wide open but he is a high major talent who will no doubt start seeing offers roll in in the coming months.