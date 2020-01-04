LE VERNE, Calif. - Junior wing Josh O'Garro only holds one division I offer from Southern Utah but that will be changing in the coming months thanks to his 6-foot-5 frame, his touch around the rim and his ability to knock down open jumpers extended out to the three-point-line.





O'Garro plays high school ball for Santa Clarita Christian School outside of Los Angeles and is taking the recruitment process as it comes while remaining focused on his game. “I’ve been working on my shooting a lot lately. Just being able to hit open jumpers,” O'Garro told Rivals.com. “I know it’s a shooters game right now in college and in the pros so that’s just been a main focus for me.”







O'Garro has averaged 16 points per game the past four games with a tournament high of 24 points in a 75-62 win over Washington Prep December 30 during the Classic at Damien.







